By Jennifer Okundia

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the Sunday eviction tonight, where Kaisha was evicted from Biggie’s house.

25 year old Kaisha had 3.48%, Trikytee 3.47%, Wathoni 3.25% and Neo 3.13% from viewers and yet she was evicted as a result of the nomination by housemates.

It shows that viewers votes isn’t as powerful as that of the housemates, which isn’t going down well with fans who put in so much energy and money to keep their faves in the house.





Check on the exchange…

Big brother is not giving fans power to vote anymore!!!

Our votes doesn't count

Kaisha wasn't supposed to go anywhere!!!

Neo and wathoni had the lowest vote pic.twitter.com/o0hCQosnM8 — Grace💙💙💋 (@jim_wea) August 16, 2020

You can’t mess with Kiddwaya wife and go free Kiddwaya nominated wathoni and Kaisha to be Evicted 🤣🤣🤣 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/9qdfgBCOy5 — flourish 👅 (@truth_icon1) August 16, 2020

Wtf can big brother stop this nonsense housemates votes Kaisha had more votes than Neo, Tricky tee and wathoni this is a scam #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/BSS3SCzF8C — Barbie (@itsbarbiekrissy) August 16, 2020

"Biggie has taken too much power away from viewers.

KAISHA had more votes than all of Trikytee, Neo & Wathoni but she's the one going home now. Sad indeed" @AyilaWaya#BBNaijaLockdown — Shima Doo 🌟 (@TivdooUk) August 16, 2020