By Jennifer Okundia

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the Sunday eviction tonight, where Kaisha was evicted from Biggie’s house.

25 year old Kaisha had 3.48%, Trikytee 3.47%, Wathoni 3.25% and Neo 3.13% from viewers and yet she was evicted as a result of the nomination by housemates.

It shows that viewers votes isn’t as powerful as that of the housemates, which isn’t going down well with fans who put in so much energy and money to keep their faves in the house.


Check on the exchange…