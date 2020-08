Nigerian actress and producer Funke Akindele had a photo shoot recently and she’s taken to her timeline to give fans a dose of her cuteness.

Akindele became prominent after she starred in the sitcom I Need to Know from 1998 to 2002, and in 2009 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Captioning her post she wrote: #godsgoodnesscantbecompared #wejoylikeariver





Funke is married to JJC Skillz, and they live in Lagos with their twin boys.