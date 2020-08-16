Ekiti Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (EKRAAMP) has warned job seekers against a fake recruitment outfit asking them to pay N15,000.

Mr O’Seun Ogunsakin, the project’s Development Communication Specialist of the agency disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the statement, the purported recruitment was a scam aimed at defrauding the unsuspecting job seekers.

“For the records, EKRAAMP wishes to dissociate itself from any ongoing recruitment and states emphatically that it is neither recruiting nor asking anyone to pay any money for job.





“Should there be a need for the project to recruit, it will follow due process by advertising the same in the national dailies and its official website, www.ekitiraamp.org.

“The purported recruitment is a scam aimed at defrauding prospective job-seekers.

“The general public is hereby warned not to pay or submit application to anybody claiming to be an agent of EKRAAMP,” Ogunsakin said.