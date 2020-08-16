Katsina Governor Aminu Masari has exonerated President Muhammadu Buhari from any blame over the incessant bandit attacks in the state.

The governor stated this while speaking at the presentation of N10 million economic empowerment cheque to 1,000 women and N7 million scholarship support to 701 students in the Rimi Local Government Area by a philanthropist, Alhaji Salisu Mamman Kadandani.

According to Masari, Buhari has done all it takes to ensure security in the region, lamenting the military is yet to transform them into reality.

Masari said he couldn’t understand why the military has not done more to help the region since most of their Service Chiefs were Northerners.





He noted the bandits are camouflaging and living within the people, stating proper citizen education will help to redress the situation.

“We know them and their parents. To identify a bandit in rural communities is not a difficult task because you know his business, his farmland capacity and his livestock.

“And if one day he buys a new motorcycle amounting to over N200, 000 then you must know that he is selling people’s lives.”