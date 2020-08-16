The love ship of Neo and Vee seems to be heading in the wrong direction.

This is unexpected as many of the Big Brother Naija housemates and fans believe they both love each other genuinely but with Kaisha in the mix, things are taken a new turn.

The bond between Kaisha and Neo is getting stronger while Vee is now moving away in what seems like a new triangle in Biggie’s house.

Kaisha and Neo were both captured ‘rocking’ each other on the dancefloor at Saturday’s night party and also continued their bonding after the party.





However, they were later caught together in the bathroom.

Another housemate, Praise disclosed this to Wathoni and asked her to go and confirm in the bathroom.

Praise talking to Wathoni said: “ Neo and Kaisha are together in the bathroom.

“I told you Kaisha likes Neo, go and see what is going on in the bathroom.

Brighto went to confirm but the camera did not reveal what exactly was happening in the bathroom.

Minutes before the conversation, Kaisha had said everyone is single in the house.

“This is Big brother’s house, everyone is single.”

The rift between Vee and Neo became more evident as they slept on separate beds last night and surprisingly Kaisha moved to Neo’s bed.

However, we are ready to see where this new “triangle” will take us.