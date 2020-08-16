By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A federal lawmaker, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe K, has drawn the attention of Oyo State Government to the deplorable condition of a State-owned road in Oluyole Federal constituency of the state.

This is contained in a press statement released Olamilekan Olusada, S.A Media & Publicity.

Akande-Sadipe listed the dilapidated portions in the axis to include the Odo-Ona Elewe Idi-iroko-Olugbemi-Adewole Road, among others.





She said this during a meeting in Ibadan, with residents of Odo-Ona Elewe-Idi-iroko-Olugbemi- Adewole road, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and other stakeholders, on the deplorable condition of the road.

During the meeting, Hon. Akande-Sadipe detailed all the action she has taken to get FERMA to address the complaints on the length, scope and quality of the rehabilitation work.

She provided some historical background on her efforts prior to the 2019 election whilst she was the Special Assistant Projects and BIP to former Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Hon. Akande-Sadipe who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, pointed out that, in the latter part of the year 2018, Governor Abiola Ajimobi had given written approval for the required repairs of the road and three other roads within Oluyole Federal Constituency, adding that she personally brought the issue of the dilapidated condition of the road to the attention of the Governor.

“On resumption at the National Assembly I discovered that the road was listed as a 2019 capital project and announced the commencement of the repair work and here we are today all dissatisfied with the work delivered”, she said.

According to her, the road, which serves as a major economic access point linking the state to other Southwest states, like Ogun and Lagos, is near complete collapse.

“The poor road condition posed a serious challenge to residents of the area, damaging their vehicles and threatening their sources of livelihood. It has also endangered the evacuation of farm produce from the area”, she said.

Akande-Sadipe, therefore, reiterated her commitment to work with both the State and Federal governments to bring succour to the community, by ensuring that the road is adequately rehabilitated with proper drainages.