African shamans are believed to be behind the failure of Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola to make a headway in the Champions League, despite the huge money spent on the team by the owner.

His team surprisingly bowed to French team Olympique Lyonaise on Saturday, falling 1-3 in the quarter-finals.

That was Guardiola’s fourth successive failure to win the UCL trophy. His last victory was with Barcelona in 2011.

Guardiola blamed his failure on his tweaking with the City team’s formation and his team not playing perfect.





But according to Goal.com, the failure may have to do with an African curse. .

The story of the curse began in 2018, when Yaya Toure’s agent, Russian Dmitri Seluk suggested the curse had already been cast on Guardiola.

“I am sure that many African shamans will not let Guardiola win the Champions League in future.

“It will be like an African curse on Guardiola. Time will tell if I am right or not,” Seluk said, in an interview that went viral.

Yaya Toure was a midfield sensation under Manuel Pellegrini in Manchester City, before the arrival of Guardiola in 2016.

Toure had left Barcelona in 2010, where Guardiola was manager, to join City, only to find himself under the same manager, who didn’t treat him well at Barcelona.

Under Guardiola, Toure became an outcast once again in City, where he had shone before Guardiola’s arrival.

He left the club in 2018, after having to go through the ordeal of not being fielded often by Guardiola.

Seluk attributed Guardiola’s treatment of Toure to racism. Toure himself had suggested in an interview with France Football that Guardiola always has problems with African players.

“The way he acted towards Yaya, a club legend, coming up with various pretexts not to let him play. … He has set all of Africa against him, many African fans have turned away from Manchester City”, Seluk told Sport 24.

Seluk then dropped the curse bombshell:

After the third season of Guardiola’s failure, time is still proving Seluk right.