By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular gospel singer and businessman, Yinka Ayefele has inaugurated a new radio station Fresh FM 106.9 in Ekiti State.

The ceremony took place in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, August 14.

Yinka the chairman of the station appreciated the state government as well as the governor’s wife Bisi Fayemi for supporting his dreams in contributing to the development of the society through the media.





Ayefele said the project was in keeping with the vision of the state government to woo investors and collaborate with the private sector to promote economic advancement.

Mrs Fayemi who was present at the ceremony stated that the station is a welcomed development to the state in terms of investment.

According to her, media organisations in any area are instruments for the advancement of good governance and democracy as the media outfit will enhance greater awareness, cooperation and participation of the citizens in government’s activities and programmes.

The governor’s wife promised that the state government would continue to partner and cooperate with the media in the discharge of their duties for the benefit of the society.

She further urged the new radio station to promote issues and values that would engender development, social justice, security as well as peace and unity in the state and the nation at large.

Also present at the occasion were state commissioners such as that of information and values orientation Muyiwa Olumilua, arts and culture Prof. Ojo Bakare, as well as the senior special assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi on culture and tourism, Wale Ojo-Lanre among others.