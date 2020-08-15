By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian sensational artiste, Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje has opened up about how she was treated by her family and her church when she became pregnant as a teenager.

According to Waje, her pastor was disappointed when she became pregnant and banned her from singing in the church choir.

Speaking during a live Instagram chat with gospel rapper Boqui, Waje recounted her ordeal when she became pregnant during her West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).





The artiste revealed how she thought she was in love in SS3 and felt sex was the best way to express that love. She confessed that she did not realize the amount of responsibility that came with such decisions.

In her words, “I got into a relationship in SS3 and the relationship went from ‘puppy love’ to sexual. At that time, I felt I loved him and that (sex) was the only way I could express my love. At that time, I saw a fine boy who liked me, though we quarreled on several occasions. I didn’t understand the responsibility that came with making decisions like that.

“I got pregnant and I remembered one afternoon, I was in the bathroom when someone came to my house and told me my pastor wanted to see me. I knew that day, there were two things that would happen ― either I died or I died.

“Everything in me got drained. Anyway, I went to see the pastor. He was in a conference room with other pastors, and he said to me, ‘If you lie, you will die because you are standing in front of God, Holy Spirit and me.

“He asked me, ‘Are you pregnant?’ and I said, ‘Yes’. He was so disappointed. He told me he wanted to see me in church every Wednesday and Sunday but I would no longer sing in the choir.”

Waje also opened up about her mother being in the dark regarding the pregnancy until it was five months old.

“I wrote the WASSCE while pregnant and nobody knew; not even my mother. I told her about my pregnancy after five months. After one morning devotion, I told her I had something to tell her. I told her I was pregnant and wasn’t planning on aborting it.

“At that point, she already knew who was responsible because he used to come to our house. After telling her, she told me to go back to bed. However, I knew something in her broke because she didn’t go back to sleep.”