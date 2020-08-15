The Big Brother Naija house has a way of making housemates go crazy, especially with different personalities who can barely stand each other, now living together.

Nengi and Kaisha were seen fighting really hard and calling each other demeaning names. Kaisha said the Bayelsa native should go and fix her face, the way she did her butt while the former called her stupid.

Watch the video to see the exchange as Lucy wanted the duo to keep entertaining them, by preventing Neo from separating the clash party. See some reactions too.





”You are f**king stupid girl with a fake yansh” – Kaisha Nengi and Kaisha Fight it out pt.2 👀#BBNaija#bbnaija2020lockdown #BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/hLczethAoG — BBNAIJA TALKS (@BBN_Talks) August 15, 2020

Kaisha Making fun of Nengi's face and body is funny, but Nengi calling kaisha shapeless is body shaming. Y'all better not be unfortunate with ur double standard on this street. Why not pick a struggle? #bbnaija #CompetitiveNengi pic.twitter.com/wISzmam9X8 — Competitive Nengi 😍 (@shenkezpete) August 15, 2020

Kaisha told Nengi to Go and work on her face like she worked on her Ass. Lucy wanted them to fight. But Brighto was drinking water and minding his business. A king 👑#BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/PwehHc8hA1 — Uncle Chu #Stop Southern Kaduna Killings (@chubiei) August 15, 2020

It's like kaisha forgot that she was bottom four last week and its the housemates that saved her. I cant wait for her to start watching nengi from home as from Monday 😂😂 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/v0Oy4O4r8t — nechem🍑 (@nengi_nengz) August 15, 2020

I never thought Kaisha had it in her😂👏👏👏Na wa.

But make I go hype my Nengi till day 71. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/1GxDsbgnrq — L I A M🎬🎭 (@LiamZeeland) August 15, 2020