BBNaija housemates Nengi & Kaisha fighting

The Big Brother Naija house has a way of making housemates go crazy, especially with different personalities who can barely stand each other, now living together.

Nengi and Kaisha were seen fighting really hard and calling each other demeaning names. Kaisha said the Bayelsa native should go and fix her face, the way she did her butt while the former called her stupid.

Watch the video to see the exchange as Lucy wanted the duo to keep entertaining them, by preventing Neo from separating the clash party. See some reactions too.