It will definitely be the ultimate insult for humiliated Barcelona, as reports said they will have to pay Liverpool £4.5m or €5m if Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich this season.

Coutinho, bought by Barcelona from Liverpool in 2017, is now on loan to Bayern. And on Friday, he compounded Barcelona’s humiliation in Lisbon by scoring two goals in the historic mauling of Barca.

Now multiple reports in UK media said a clause in Coutinho’s contract does not specify that he has to win the UCL while playing for Barca.

Daily Mail reported that a string of clauses were inserted into the contract of the Brazilian when Barca finally prized him away from Anfield, making him their most expensive signing ever with an overall fee of £140million.





Liverpool stipulated that one of the additional payments – totalling £4.5m (€5m) – must be made if Coutinho goes on to win the Champions League during his time contracted to Barca.

But this certain clause was made ‘player-specific,’ according to the Mirror, meaning Barca will still have to dish out the cash even though Coutinho winning European football’s premier competition would not be to their benefit.

Following a poor first season in Catalonia in which he was unable to settle into the main side, Coutinho was shipped of to Munich on loan.

The Germans had an option to buy inserted with the Brazilian, but have indicated this will not be taken up following the conclusion of the campaign.

Coutinho has recovered a degree of his old form in Bavaria, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 23 Bundesliga games this season.

He also has three goals and three assists in nine Champions League matches.