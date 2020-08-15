Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, has described the death of Chief Lanre Razak, a member of Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), as a big loss to the state.

Tinubu’s condolence was issued by his Media Aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman, on Saturday in Lagos.

Razak, a businessman and the Balogun of Epe, died after a brief illness on Saturday at Reddington Hospital, Lagos, at the age of 74.

Tinubu also commiserated with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government and people of the state, particularly the entire people of Epe on the loss of an illustrious son.





According to the former governor of Lagos State, the late businessman was a grassroots politician, a well-known ally, and a defender of the progressive cause.

“He was a loyal and energetic party man who did a lot for APC, Lagos State, and his Epe hometown.

“He contributed his quota to the development of the people and betterment of the society.

“Chief Rasaq had had his hand on the plough and never to look back.

“His death is a big loss to Lagos and Epe town.

“Lagos APC and members of the progressive family across the country will deeply miss him,” he said

Tinubu extended his condolences to the deceased’s wife, children and the entire Rasaq family.

He prayed Almighty Allah to give them the strength to live after their father and patriarch.

“May Almighty Allah forgive the late politician of his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and grant him Aljanna Fridaus Amin,” he said.