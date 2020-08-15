By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer Lawal Opeyemi Raimi, aka Lyta, has been dragged on Twitter after he dropped the video of his new song “Hold Me Down.”

The 22 year old recently signed to Marlian Music, the imprint of Singer Naira Marley, under which he dropped the single which has now caused an uproar on social media.

Fans are dragging Lyta for plagiarizing Thailand’s boy band GOT7 “Just Right” for his “Hold Me Down” video which is already number 19 on YouTube and also earned 120,000 dislikes after dropping on Friday August 14th 2020.





Writing about the song, he said ‘This video was inspired by Kpop Korean boy band GOT7 and BTS.”

Check on what’s happening on Twitter streets.

So Lyta just did CTRL C + CTRL V on someone's hardwork?? O wrong nauu! 😒 pic.twitter.com/2oM1dVhEFX — NWANERIAKU 1 NA AWKA-ETITTI 😊 (@Dasucre) August 15, 2020

I think lyta just set a new record of Africa artiste with the most dislikes on a video 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FazlDCuqGg — #PAMI (@Wet_Wizkid) August 15, 2020

Lyta is getting called out in Thailand for plagiarism. 👇🏼👇🏼 with a hashtag to go #ApologizeLyta . The video director is responsible for this but Lyta is the bigger picture here apparently pic.twitter.com/rgqxeL5rGi — DemoLa (@Demo__UK) August 15, 2020

Some Twitter users who copy and post someone else's tweet word for word, or who copy quotes from Google without giving credit will condemn Lyta too. pic.twitter.com/qgJMuKcEGw — Mr Gump (@AYO_FAD) August 15, 2020

24 hours after and no actions from JYP. The plagiarists think we're a joke. They plan to block out our complains and laugh at us for trying to trend #ApologizeLyta. AHGASES. WE NEED TO BE MORE AGGRESSIVE. WE CAN’T LET THIS PASS. SHAME. @official_lyta @jypnation @GOT7Official — ONE AHGASE (@OneAhgaseGot7) August 15, 2020

No excuse for plagiarism! Please send emails to fan@jype.com and report Lyta's 'Hold Me Down' mv for plagiarism.

✔️Include the music video link in your email

✔️Report the MV

❌Leaving comments in the MV Don't interact with the mv 🙏@GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/UNhK5oIDnN — GOT7.with.Phoenix (@GOT7wPhoenix) August 15, 2020

Naira Marley dey always get issues with big big people, now e sign lyta, Lyta sef don get case with Asia people. International issues🚶🏽 pic.twitter.com/reDi0foKNV — Upcoming FBi📌 (@Updateboyx) August 15, 2020

Lmao Lyta na mumu sha. How you go copy something, copy am 100%? You no get conscience? 😭😭 — Neymar PR (@BagOfNuts_) August 15, 2020

So Lyta is one of the Ikorodu bois now?, Even ikorodu boys no do reach this one na, Lyta o😂, #ApologizeLyta pic.twitter.com/TPOlJ85COn — Ooni of IJEBU😙 (@OnlyFrancech) August 15, 2020

The musician signed a record deal with Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2018 but left the label in May 2019 after having a disagreement with him, now his first song under Marlian Music by wgfilms, has brought a negative vibe to himself and label owner Naira Marley.