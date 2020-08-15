Lyta

By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer Lawal Opeyemi Raimi, aka Lyta, has been dragged on Twitter after he dropped the video of his new song “Hold Me Down.”

The 22 year old recently signed to Marlian Music, the imprint of Singer Naira Marley, under which he dropped the single which has now caused an uproar on social media.

Fans are dragging Lyta for plagiarizing Thailand’s boy band GOT7 “Just Right” for his “Hold Me Down” video which is already number 19 on YouTube and also earned 120,000 dislikes after dropping on Friday August 14th 2020.


Writing about the song, he said ‘This video was inspired by Kpop Korean boy band GOT7 and BTS.”

Check on what’s happening on Twitter streets.

The musician signed a record deal with Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2018 but left the label in May 2019 after having a disagreement with him, now his first song under Marlian Music by wgfilms, has brought a negative vibe to himself and label owner Naira Marley.