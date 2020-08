Nigerian rapper, singer-songwriter Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, known professionally as Reminisce, releases the video for “Gbedu,“ a single off his latest project “Vibes & Insha Allah“.

“Gbedu” was produced by Krizbeatz, and the video directed by TG Omori. Check on the song which comes after his ‘Ogaranya’ record featuring YBNL label artiste Fireboy DML.