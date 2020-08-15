By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his 70th birthday.

Buhari in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina described Ohuabunwa as a visionary leader, whose competence and influence have greatly impacted on the Nigerian economy and beyond.

President Buhari joined friends and family members to congratulate Mazi Ohuabunwa, who is currently President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, for many years of service to the nation.





Sam Ohuabunwa started out early as staff of Pfizer, and phenomenally rising to become Chairman/CEO of the pharmaceutical company within 15 years, and leading a management team to buy over Pfizer Inc shares after four years at the helm of affairs.

According to President Buhari, Mazi Ohuabunwa’s contributions in the private sector greatly shaped and transformed the Nigerian economy, especially the leading role he played as Chairman of NESG, a think-tank that periodically sets development targets for the private and public sectors, and works diligently to harmonize their energy for measurable results.

Buhari affirms that the recognitions and awards given to the entrepreneur over the years, home and abroad, are well deserved, commending his pivotal leadership in the country, which include President, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association; Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Ikeja; President of the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce and founding of Sam Ohuabunwa Foundation for Economic Empowerment.

The, President, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will greatly increase the wisdom of Mazi Ohuabunwa, who is also a Knight of Saint Christopher of the Anglican Communion, and bless his family.