By Okafor Ofiebor

The acting Manager, Corporate Communications, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, Mrs Chioma Aninwe, has said angry youths have shut down a power station.

She stated that the youths in the late hours of Friday, forcefully took over control of the Afam power station belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria which has resulted in a total blackout in Rivers State.

According to Aninwe who spoke with Journalists on Saturday, “The youths, known as Oyibo Youths, shutdown Afam Transmission lines around 21:04 p.m. on Friday, thereby, throwing the entire Port Harcourt and Rivers state into darkness.





“The youths took laws into their hands and marched in their numbers to the transmission station, forcing the operators to shut down supply without observing safety measures.

“This ugly incident has become the order of the day due to their acclaimed inadequate power supply to their communities.

“PHED also informed them of the need for the company to apply systematic load shedding in order to accommodate all its customers.

“However, all our attempts have proven futile as the youths insisted on 24-hour supply, negating our efforts at ensuring equitable distribution of supply to customers.

“PHED condemns in its entirety the frequent shutdown of Afam power station, and hereby, draws the attention of law enforcement agencies and the Rivers government.

“We urge the authorities to come to our aid and put a final stop to this frequent disruption of power distribution to customers at the slightest power challenge in the state.”