By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Popular Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has had enough with social media beggars pressuring her to part with her money.
The 49-year-old expressed her displeasure through her verified Twitter handle @HenshawKate.
She wrote; ”#No Apologies. I work damn hard for every dime and it will be my choice what I do with my dough. If its giveaway you are after, wrong handle.
”Let me interact with those I have mutual interests with … There are things money CAN’T buy! Have an awesome weekend”.
