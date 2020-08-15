By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has had enough with social media beggars pressuring her to part with her money.

The 49-year-old expressed her displeasure through her verified Twitter handle @HenshawKate.

She wrote; ”#No Apologies. I work damn hard for every dime and it will be my choice what I do with my dough. If its giveaway you are after, wrong handle.





”Let me interact with those I have mutual interests with … There are things money CAN’T buy! Have an awesome weekend”.

