Ahead of her birthday on August 27th 2020, Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem has acquired a Toyota Venza as an early present for herself.

Ekanem is best known for her performances in Doll House (2015), Damaged Petal (2015) and Journey to Dreamland (2016). She co-starred with Juliet Ibrahim in the drama Doll House.

In a statement, she said : ”You can get everything you want if you work hard for it. Y’all have seen my journey with @shop_odot since 2017 till date. the past 4 years has been an intense journey of hard work, sacrifices, savings, planning, pressure, sleepless night and all. Today, I stand to say that it is paying off. Without taking away the glory from God cos He alone can make this possible. 🙏 And to any woman who ever thinks that achievement is impossible without a man, I say, it is possible. EARLY BIRTHDAY GIFT TO MYSELF.”

Didi studied linguistics at the University of Port Harcourt., She was born on August 27, 1988.



