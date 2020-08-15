By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria recorded 329 more cases of Coronavirus on Friday, with Lagos topping the chat with 113 new infections.

With the figures, Nigeria’s total confirmed Coronavirus cases is put at 48,445.

Though, the fresh cases recorded by the nation is still on the lower side when compared with the 373 cases raked in on Thursday, the rise in infections in Lagos greatly boosted the new figures.





Lagos’ 113 new cases is almost twice the 69 cases it recorded on Thursday.

The 329 new cases were recorded in 21 states in the nation.

Kaduna came a distant second with 49 cases, with FCT following with 33 cases; Plateau, 24 cases; Kano, 16 cases; Edo, 15 cases; Ogun, 14 cases; Delta, 13 cases and Osun, 10 cases.

Others are: Oyo-8, Ekiti-6, Bayelsa-6, Akwa Ibom-5, Borno-4, Enugu-4, Ebonyi-3, Rivers-2, Bauchi-1, Nasarawa-1, Gombe-1 and Niger-1.

Nine deaths were recorded on Thursday to take total number of deaths from the virus so far to 973, while 35,998 survivors have been discharged.

Here is the breakdown of cases state by state:

Lagos-113

Kaduna-49

FCT-33

Plateau-24

Kano-16

Edo-15

Ogun-14

Delta-13

Osun-10

Oyo-8

Ekiti-6

Bayelsa-6

Akwa Ibom-5

Borno-4

Enugu-4

Ebonyi-3

Rivers-2

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

Gombe-1

Niger-1

48,445 confirmed

35,998 discharged

973 deaths