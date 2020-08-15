Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo, vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the violence at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally on Thursday are arrested and prosecuted by security agencies.

The attackers were said to have shot sporadically and hurled stones at the convoy of Obaseki at Apana Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Apana ward 10 is the ward of former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

However, Ize-Iyamu who spoke at a press briefing in Benin on Saturday denied allegations of culpability.





He stated that the APC has been peaceful during its campaigns and would never engage in unruly acts.

“We heard of so much violence during the PDP rally in Etsako-West and they are accusing us for the destruction and shooting. We did not go near their activities.

“We have eyewitnesses of people who committed the act at Apana, Etsako-West. There is no time that we, or our followers have destroyed property belonging to the opposition parties.”

The APC standard bearer disclosed that petitions have been written on the fracas.

“We intend to follow up. We have a list of people involved. They were not policemen, they were known thugs of the PDP”, he declared.