Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The veteran actress made this known on Saturday via her verified Instagram account.

The 42-year-old actress, however, noted that she is currently in isolation and now getting better.

She said: “Hello All, I know Mist if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been.





“Well, I Contracted COVID. I have been ill, in Isolation and Now getting better.

“More on these details of this soon.”

Omotola who is known for her remarkable humanitarian efforts also commented on the recent killings by trailers on Lagos roads.

She urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take actions that will stop the sad incident like that of Immaculate Okochu crushed to death in Lagos, months to her wedding.

Omotola wrote: “I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Please do something!!!!!”