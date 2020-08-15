By Abiodun Esan

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed sadness over the death of former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ayodele Shittu.

AbdulRazaq, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, on Saturday in Ilorin, described Shittu’s demise as painful and shocking.

He prayed to God to comfort the family of the deceased Chairman of International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) and grant his soul eternal rest.





“It is a very painful development and a sad loss to the state because the former Deputy Speaker was a respected APC leader with widespread goodwill across political divides.

“The deceased IVTEC chairman was also a prominent community figure in Offa and the state, he said.

The governor commiserated with the entire Offa community, especially the family of the late politician.

He expresses his deep concern over this loss and prays that Almighty God comforts the family and repose the soul of the former speaker.

NAN