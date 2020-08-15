Nigeria reggae singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, revealed the inspiration that led to the name of his third album, ‘Three’.

Patoranking’s third album ”Three” is scheduled for release on August 28.

In a recent interview, he stated that all good things come in threes hence why he and his team named the upcoming album.

He said; “I named it ‘Three’ the album because most of the good things in life come in Threes. Check out this year I turned 30, Forbes 30 under 30, and you know when you pray you say oh in the name of the father, the Son and Holy Spirit, that’s Trinity.





”But here we are talking about three major things which are life, love and happiness so that is what we did with the album three,” he said.