Ghali Na’aba, former Speaker, House of Representatives, has been summoned by the Department of State Services, DSS, for questioning on Monday.

The invitation of Na’aba was contained in a statement by its Head (Public Affairs Bureau) and former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, entitled: “News Flash: DSS Invites NCFront leader and former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na’aba.”

The invitation has to do with the interview Na’aba had on Channels Television on Thursday in regard to the agenda of the NCFront to bring about a new Nigeria.

The statement obtained by The Punch reads: “Distinguished Compatriots! Please be notified that the DSS on Friday sent an invitation to NCFront Co-Chair and former Speaker of (the House of Representatives) Nigeria, Rt Hon. Ghali Umar Na’aba after his very profound interview on Channels Television on Thursday in regard to the agenda of the NCFront to bring about a new Nigeria.





“However, our leader, Ghali Umar Na’aba has decided to honour the DSS invitation and therefore shall be visiting the DSS Headquarters in Abuja on Monday at 12 noon.

“All NCFront Organs, Structures and Allies nationwide are, by this notice, put on the alert as “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”