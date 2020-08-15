Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of Nigerian music star and record label executive Davido, has signed an ambassadorial deal with a popular brand.

Just like Davido, Chioma who took a break from social media for some month signed the deal on Friday with her manager, music executive, Ubi Franklin, and CEO of the brand, Eyo Bassey.

Sharing the good news, Ubi Franklin wrote;





“Chioma to me a few months ago – “Ubi I want to make xxx amount before December” Me to Chioma, “say no more” 😂😂😂😂💰💰💰💰

In another post, Ubi said: @thechefchi x @payporte When you have been Negotiating a deal for more than a year and it finally clicks. My client @thechefchi always patient and knows the right amount that comes with such a partnership. Thank you to @payporte for understanding that I had to do Everything to stay professional and represent my client in the best way possible. Value has been exchanged 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

However, Chioma wrote on her page;

“I’m looking forward to a very exciting Partnership with @payporte as their Official Brand Ambassador. In fact, I’m already having an amazing experience.

Thank you to The MD/CEO @payporte Mr. Eyo Bassey @officialeyobassey

Thank you to my Manager @ubifranklintriplemg.”

However, Payporte also confirmed the development.

A message from the organization read: “We are proud to announce entrepreneur and chef, The Chef Chi – CHIOMA @thechefchi as our brand ambassador.

The Chef Chi- Chioma is an embodiment of elegance, self-confidence, grace and entrepreneurial spirit✨.

We are confident in her ambassadorial qualities and together, we will grow and flourish as we clothe Africa in body, mind and spirit to inspire self-confidence and self-belief✨.

“Congratulations and Welcome to PayPorte🎉.”

Another statement from Payporte read: “We couldn’t have chosen a more passionate, graceful and fashion-

fierce personality @thechefchi ✨

Here’s to an amazing partnership and clothing Africa indeed- body mind and spirit.

“Congratulations and Welcome to PayPorte🎉.”