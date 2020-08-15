By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian police officer, Dolapo Opeyemi Badmos is celebrating 18 years of service in the Nigerian Police Force.

She disclosed the achievement via her Instagram page @opetodolapo.

”It’s been 18 years of rigorous service to the people of Nigeria 🇳🇬. On the 15th day of August 2002, I swore and signed an oath to protect Nigeria and its people, to uphold its sovereignty and ensure peace and justice reigns within its territory especially within my Area Of Responsibility.





”This I’ve strived to do in the last six thousand, five hundred and seventy days!!!! It’s not yet Uhuru but I promise to do much more within my power in years to come!!! So Help Me God! Congratulations to me….and cheers to years to come!!!!GOD BLESS NIGERIA 🔫🇳🇬👮