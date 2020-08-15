By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to veteran journalist, lawyer, and administrator, Kingsley Osayande Osadolor, on the occasion of his 60th birthday August 15, 2020.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina joined the media and the legal profession to celebrate the editor, legal mind, former commissioner, and now television host, whom he describes as “one of the very best in his profession.”

Buhari also urged Osadolor to continue using his divine endowments for the good of society and country, adding that Nigeria will always find his contributions salutary and germane to national development.





The President wishes Osadolor, a good health, long life, and all-round prosperity.

Osadolor was Reporter-Researcher (1985-1987) at The African Guardian magazine; Correspondent, East and Southern Africa based in Harare, Zimbabwe (1987-1990) for The African Guardian magazine and The Guardian newspapers; Deputy Editor, The Guardian (Daily) (1990-1992); Editor, The Guardian on Sunday (1992-1997); Member, Editorial Board (1997-1999); Deputy Editor-in-Chief/Deputy Managing Director (April 1999-Dec. 2000); Legal Adviser, Member Editorial Board, and Columnist (2001-2005, 2007-2010).

His legal responsibility followed his qualification as a lawyer, with, again, a top-notch Second Class Honours, Upper Division, at the University of Lagos in 1996. He additionally graduated from this university’s School of Post-Graduate Studies in 2010, with a Master’s Degree in Law.

Osadolor is a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and then a member of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).