Rebecca Nengi Hampson, one of the female housemates in Big Brother Naija reality TV show disclosed that she underwent a liposuction procedure before coming into the house.

Nengi stated this on Friday in a conversation with her friend and love interest, Ozo.

According to the light-skinned beauty queen, liposuction is nothing to be ashamed of. She added that she regrets ‘not blogging about her experience and would consider blogging her next surgical procedure’.

“When I tell people I have had liposuction, they always said I should not be talking about it. The way I look at it there is nothing there at all.





“If I ever had a procedure again I will blog about it. I even regret not putting it in a blog like the white girls do ’cause’ I had a bomb-ass experience and it came out really nice.”