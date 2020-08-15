By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica slammed her fellow housemate, Wathoni for being rude to her.

Drama started after Erica boldly stated that she doesn’t like chasing guys around, but, Wathoni indirectly disagreed, saying Kiddwaya who’s Erica’s love interest did not chase any girl in the house.

Erica, got pissed, broke down in tears after Kiddwaya failed to defend her.





After the argument, Erica confronted Wathoni to discuss the issue but the incident didn’t end well as Wathoni walked out of the Head of House when she mentioned a similar issue with Vee.

Erica said, “Every time I talk to you, you claim it’s because of Kiddwaya. I have told him I’m not interested anymore.

“To you it’s because of a guy, it’s your attitude towards me. You are 29-years-old, you have a son and still don’t act your age. I thought we were cool but you kept shading me.”

Responding, Wathoni said she was expecting insults from housemates but did not expect to be mocked over having a son at 29.

She maintained that she has no issue with Erica but will not tolerate any insult about her son.

See social media reactions;

Erica x Wathoni Fight 👇

Erica- I dn't have an issue wit u cos of a guy,I hv an issue wit u cos of ur attitude.u're always rude to me,Why?

Wathoni-I have a son to think of & money to make.

Erica- Then think of Ur son B4 U behave in certain way#BBNaija

pic.twitter.com/LGeu1lw3ZY — AURA⭕COOL (@TWEETORACLE) August 15, 2020

Wathoni: I have a son and can’t be fighting over man…

Erica: then think of your son and act your age. How did she disrespect her son now???? Free my girl abeg #bbnaija — vee🦋 (@lovelyvelda01) August 15, 2020

Erica did not Insult Wathoni’s Son!!

Wathoni kept bringing up her Son,

She only Said since u have a Son ,Act your Age!

No shots was pointed at the Son but Her!! It’s not dah hard to comprehend you Bloody Olodos with your Victim Agenda!!. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/uDm66MWnNH — E;D;Z (@DoreenUgo) August 15, 2020

Love that Nengi hugged her and they both mentioned how it was wrong to have brought Wathoni’s child up and how Erica mentioned that it wasn’t intended to be an insult. — Lara Billie (@larabillionaire) August 15, 2020

I love her nengi changed it for Erica,when she brought up wathoni’s son in that quarrel #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/8vK5mL51mB — Nick🎙 (@officialnick0) August 15, 2020

Wathoni just made Erica look bad!!! That’s Wathoni’s game plan. She go lure you out make you y’all all Wetin de your mind come de play the victim after 😂 That’s some amateur witchcraft shit!!! #BBNaija — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) August 15, 2020

I'm not an Erica stan but I'll defend her on this. Erica approached her calmly but Wathoni took things far. Wathoni also mentioned her son first. Let's not watch on Twitter please. #bbnaijalockdown2020 — Temzz (@tearsnchocolate) August 15, 2020