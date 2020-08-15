FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has apologised to the fans after the heavy defeat suffered in the hands of Bayern Munich on Friday night.

“It has been a very, very tough night. I am sorry for the Barça fans and members, for the players … For everyone. We were not the club that we represent, I am so sorry,” he said on the club website.

He also promised to make some announcements from next week, one of which expectedly will the sack of Coach Quique Setien.

“There are some decisions that we had already made, and others that we will make over the next few days.





“Announcements will be made from next week, we need to make decisions after things have calmed down.

“Today is a day for reflection. Tomorrow we will try to raise our fans’ spirits following such a heavy defeat.”

“It was a devastating result. I congratulate Bayern, they played a great game and deserved to go to the semi-finals. We were not up to the occasion, and we can only apologise to the members and fans.”