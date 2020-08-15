Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, on Saturday, said the popular entertainer now has a new personal assistant identified as Santusgee.

According to him, Aloma has been kicked out of Davido’s team and anyone who does any business with him does so at his or her own risk.

In his words; “Aloma, his no longer my Oga’s (Davido) personal Assistant or in DMW. Who so ever does anything with him, does it at his own or her risk. BADDEST PA now his @santusgee. Be Warned”.

However, Aloma has dropped a message for everyone wondering what could have led to his dismissal.





Aloma who took to his Instagram page said;

“Even Jesus Christ gets enemy. Just be real and be good and it will set you free. Jealously and hatred don Dey tey tey. ALOMA man of the people always stands on truth. BLUNT”.

Meanwhile, Aloma revealed in an interview that he met Davido in 2017.

According to him, it all started on his birthday when the singer liked a photo of him. This encouraged Aloma to send the singer a direct message.

Davido later asked for his account details to send him some money to celebrate his birthday. He revealed that the singer sent him a whopping N1 million and later invited him over.