For season 4 of the NdaniRealTalk show, Tomike Adeoye who is a regular face on the series ‘Phases,’ will be the host you should be looking out for.

Here’s a visual of her behind the scene photo shoot as she gears up for an all new season of #NdaniRealTalk. The weekend is here already so anticipate.

Real Talk returns Tuesday August 18, 2020.