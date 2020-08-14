By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ten cars and one trailer have been burnt in the inferno that engulfed the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Yard, Oshodi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Friday.

The cause of the fire outbreak has not yet been ascertained.

Spokesperson, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor said information gathered by its Response Team, on arrival at the scene, revealed that the fire started from the compound where impounded vehicles were kept.





“The course of the fire was unknown as at the time of filling in this report.

“A total number of ten cars and one trailer was razed by the inferno,” he said.

He added that “no casualties was recorded at the scene as the LRT, LRU Fire and LASG Fire are all responders.

“The fire has been successfully put out by joint responders, dampening down is presently ongoing.”