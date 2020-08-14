Michael Adeshina

Burnaboy’s fifth studio album, Twice As Tall is already spreading like a wildfire with over five million streams already.

His fourth studio album; “African Giant” was nominated in the World Music category in last year’s awards but with “Twice As Tall”, winning is guaranteed.

The 15-track album according to Burnaboy is about the emancipation for freedom, life in general, the good, the bad, and ugly times in the life of every human.





According to Boomplay: “Twice As Tall” is the album about a period of time in my life. It’s an album about the struggle for freedom. It’s an album about life in general, real life, good times, bad times, happy times, sad times, great times.”

The Album featured artistes like British rapper, Stormy, Naughty by Nature, Sauti Sol among others.

However, Burna Boy has earned the encomiums and well wishes of Nigerian stars as they topped him for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Tu Baba, Bashir Ahmad, and Ben Murray Bruce were among the stars who congratulated Burna Boy for his new-found level.

Tu Baba wrote: “Burna boy don enter another planet #TWICEASTALL. Congrats @burnaboy this one pass grammy level. This is a total LEVEL UP.”

Similarly, Bashir Ahmad, with a display of the album’s artwork on his page wrote: “He has done it again,

@burnaboy my guy. #AfricanGiant now #TwiceAsTall.”

JJ Omojuwa wrote: “Burna Boy and his team have put in some real work mehn! #TWICEASTALL is spotless.”

Ben Murray Bruce said: “Congrats, King @burnaboy! #TWICEASTALL.”

Frank Edoho: “That Bebo song by Burna Boy is inflicting my brain with groundhog syndrome. The jukebox in my head has it on loop and I can’t get it to stop. I will play it until it decomposes. Great song. #TWICEASTALL.”

Burna Boy, with the real name, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013).

In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally.

His third studio album Outside marked his major-label debut.

In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and was announced as an Apple Music Up Next artist.

His fourth studio album African Giant was released in July 2019; it won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.