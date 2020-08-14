Tiwa Savage is out with the video of her street jam and banging record titled ‘Koroba’ and produced by Capital Dreams. The song is a vibe on it’s own.
The Nigerian singer released the colorful video weeks after she dropped another single entitled ‘Dangerous Love’ which was also a major hit track.
Sing along here:
Hey ok! eh!
London!
Verse 1
I no come this life to suffer
If I follow politician
You go hear am for paper
Them go call am prostitution
Who no like enjoyment?
If money dey for pocket
Shebi na National budget e o?
We go blow am like trumpet
Chorus
Koroba, Koroba, Koroba, Koroba
Koro, oya carry your
Koroba Koro Kuru Koroba Koroba
Koro, oya carry your
Koroba, Koroba, Koroba, Koroba
Koro, oya carry your
Koroba Koro Kuru Koroba Koroba
Oya everybody carry your something
