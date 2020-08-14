Tiwa Savage is out with the video of her street jam and banging record titled ‘Koroba’ and produced by Capital Dreams. The song is a vibe on it’s own.

The Nigerian singer released the colorful video weeks after she dropped another single entitled ‘Dangerous Love’ which was also a major hit track.

Sing along here:





Hey ok! eh!

London!

Verse 1

I no come this life to suffer

If I follow politician

You go hear am for paper

Them go call am prostitution

Who no like enjoyment?

If money dey for pocket

Shebi na National budget e o?

We go blow am like trumpet

Chorus

Koroba, Koroba, Koroba, Koroba

Koro, oya carry your

Koroba Koro Kuru Koroba Koroba

Koro, oya carry your

Koroba, Koroba, Koroba, Koroba

Koro, oya carry your

Koroba Koro Kuru Koroba Koroba

Oya everybody carry your something