By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afrobeat and Apala hip-pop musician, Terry Alexandar Ejeh better known as Terry Apala is back with a new project titled “Major Vibes”

The talented singer unveiled the artwork of the EP via Instagram.

Terry Apala & Major Bangz – Major Vibes Tracklist


According to the singer, all tracks in the music project is credited to one producer, the hitmaker – Major Bangz.

The sound you’ve been waiting for, the Vibez you’ve been craving for. Just to let you know #MajorVibez is out . Big shoutout to my team . . . . @majorbangz1 @mikkymic_ @official_mkido @papiwemba @yungsniekey @baddest_dj_osh @cleanbolu

Who is ready for #MajorvibezEP ? I produced all tracks on this project and I’m sure this is one project that you will love. Big ups to @terryapalaofficial #ItsMajorbangz #Majorvibez #TerryApala

The Delta State bred star with the funkified apala rhythm on hip-hop instrumentation has redefined the grass-root flow of the elders.

