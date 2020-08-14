By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afrobeat and Apala hip-pop musician, Terry Alexandar Ejeh better known as Terry Apala is back with a new project titled “Major Vibes”

The talented singer unveiled the artwork of the EP via Instagram.





According to the singer, all tracks in the music project is credited to one producer, the hitmaker – Major Bangz.

The Delta State bred star with the funkified apala rhythm on hip-hop instrumentation has redefined the grass-root flow of the elders.

AudioMack.