Igwe MacAnthony Okonkwo, one of the 12 suspended traditional rulers in Anambra state has tendered an unreserved apology to Governor Willie Obiano.

Okonkwo, who is the ruler of Alor in Idemili South Council Area of the state tendered the apology in an interview with the state owned, Anambra Broadcasting Service.

His appeasement move came after the 12 rulers held a conference in Abuja, expressing surprise that they were punished by Governor Obiano and the Anambra Traditional Council.

The traditional rulers said at their conference on Thursday, that they went to Abuja to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, for all the good things his administration is doing in the South East.





But Okonkwo also revealed why the council and Obiano flashed them a yellow card: the rulers visit to Abuja was at the instance of Sir Arthur Eze, who has some issues with Obiano.

In the interview with Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Igwe Okonkwo regretted his actions for his failure to inform Obiano, as the Chief Security Officer of the state before embarking on the trip with others to Abuja.

He tried to massage the ego of Obiano, by praising him for his achievements.

He then appealed to the chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe to tamper justice with mercy to intervene in the matter.

He also suggested that steps should be taken to reconcile Arthur Eze and Governor Obiano, both of them prominent citizens of the state. .

