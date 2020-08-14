Award winning event and Wedding planner Sandra Ikeji and her husband Arinze Samuel have announced the arrival of their new born, a son.

In a traditional wedding that held in Imo state, Sandra’s hometown, the couple tied the knot in 2019 and held their white wedding in January 2020.

Read Also:





Sandra shared a photo of Arinze holding their son and wrote:

Papa A × Baby A = Amazing Grace ❤📿

Her younger sister Laura Ikeji also shared a post with the caption: Yasss congrats Sandy and My bro Inlaw @sandraikeji

The new mum is younger sister to Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji.