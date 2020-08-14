The Ebonyi Government has ordered members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in the state, to immediately suspended their industrial action or be sacked.

The JUSUN members in the state embarked on the indefinite strike on Aug.13 over non-implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CJSS) by the state government.

The union defiled Gov. David Umahi’s threat in a recent state function, to sack the members if they embarked on the strike.

The government’s order for the strike’s suspension is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abakaliki by Dr. Chamberlain Nwele, Ebonyi Head of Service, mandating the JUSUN leadership to immediately comply with the order.





“JUSUN members in the state are therefore directed to return to work on Friday, Aug.14, or risk being dismissed from service.

“Attendance of judiciary staff will be taken by state government officials, to aid payment of August 2020 salary,” the statement read.

Nwele in the statement noted that Gov. David Umahi considers the strike as an act of sabotage that the government will not tolerate.

“This is a period when other states of the federation are unable to pay workers’ salaries due to the negative impact of COVID-19.

“The Ebonyi Government has painstakingly ensured that salaries of workers are consistently paid.

“It, therefore, believes that agitation for a salary increase at this time when the state‘s revenue is on steady decline is unpatriotic.