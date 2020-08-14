By Kazeem Ugbodaga

One person has died and another injured as a 20-feet container truck collided with a commercial bus (danfo), and crushed an okada in the process.

The conductor of the danfo, identified as Saheed, 38 died in the process, while the okada rider sustained serious injury.

Nosa Okunbor, spokesperson, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said the accident occurred at ASCON bus stop, Orile area of Lagos.





He said “upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a loaded double 20ft containerized truck with unknown registration number lost control while on motion and collided with a commercial LT bus with registration number AAA-504XT and a motorcycle with unknown registration number, thereby obstructing free vehicular activities.

“Unfortunately, the conductor of the commercial bus (Saheed aged 38yrs) lost his life at the scene and the bike man sustained different degrees of injury but has been taken to the hospital.

“LRT and Police are responders at the scene of the incident working together to evacuate the accidented containerized truck and bus off the road.”

He said the accidented containerized truck, commercial bus and motorcycle were later evacuated off the road and taken to Orile Police Station.