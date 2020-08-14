By Monday Ajogun

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has urged the electorate in the state to go out and vote massively on the upcoming Sept 19, governorship election.

Obaseki made the call on Friday in Ukhuse in Owan West Local Government Area, when addressing members of the Party (PDP) at the Ward 6 campaign ground.

“On the 19th of September, come out and vote massively for PDP and make sure you stay back in your polling units to defend your vote to avoid manipulation.





“Don’t listen when they ask you to go home or even threaten you. If you obey them, they will manipulate the results.

“My coming to Ukhuse is a homecoming, Four years ago I couldn’t get to you people because of bad road, but I made sure I constructed the road for easy transportation.

“Now, you can now move your commodities to the market and other villages to sell.

“I need to buy more tractors for mechanised farming because farming now is very important to Nigeria. We want to phase out the old way of farming, we want to make farming more attractive to our youths.

“The development of Edo is in your hands. Come out with your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote PDP and I will make sure I keep all my promises to you all,’’ he said.

NAN