By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has recommended death penalty for politicians and public servants who misuse Nigeria’s funds.

A bitter Kadiri took to her Instagram page to call for the abolishment of voting in Nigeria until death sentence laws were put in place for unscrupulous politicians and civil servants.

According to her, based on what she had seen in the past, any incoming president or governor campaigning for Nigerians’ votes and promising them a better Nigeria is a liar!





“Based on what I have seen in the past, any incoming president or governor campaigning for your vote and promising you a better Nigeria is a liar! I repeat, they are liars, do not vote for them.

“Any political party promising you a better Nigeria is a liar. They have ruled yet, nothing has changed, be wise. Please be wise.

“The number one problem of Nigeria is political parties. Best we start voting for political parties so that when a party candidate fails in office, we know we’re done with that party, no stories.

“We should abolish voting in Nigeria until death sentence laws are given to politicians and public servants who misuse Nigeria’s funds. I said what I said.

“Correct me if I’m wrong and tell me what your government has done for you,” she said.

The 32-year-old actress has acted in several Nollywood movies.

She ventured into Nollywood in the movie ‘Boys Cot’ and since then has over fifty movies to her credit. As a screenwriter, she has written and co-written several movies, including ‘Matters Arising,’ ‘Heart of a Fighter,’ ‘Ladies Men,’ ‘Sincerity,’ ‘First Class’ and ‘Over the Edge.’