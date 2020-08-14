Burna Boy and Beyonce

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo and other Nigerian celebrities have lambasted US-based media organisation New York Post over a report that American singer Beyonce made Afrobeats go international.

In an article titled, “Beyoncé-endorsed Burna Boy makes Afrobeat go international”, the media outlet stated that Burna Boy’s funky jam “Ja Ara E on Beyonce’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album put him and Afrobeats on the world map.

A notion that did not go down well with many Nigerian celebrities.


In a tweet on Friday, the 40-year-old Uche rebuked the post, demanding that the organisation should do better in casting headline.

She wrote: “I love Beyonce as the next person but you are wrong with this …Beyonce-endorsed Burna Boy ‘makes’ a whole AFROBEAT go international such a think piece let down by the headline. Do better.”

 

Burna Boy dropped his Twice As Tall album on Thursday.

The album is his fifth after a highly successful 2019 game-changer, African Giant.