By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo and other Nigerian celebrities have lambasted US-based media organisation New York Post over a report that American singer Beyonce made Afrobeats go international.

In an article titled, “Beyoncé-endorsed Burna Boy makes Afrobeat go international”, the media outlet stated that Burna Boy’s funky jam “Ja Ara E on Beyonce’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album put him and Afrobeats on the world map.

A notion that did not go down well with many Nigerian celebrities.





In a tweet on Friday, the 40-year-old Uche rebuked the post, demanding that the organisation should do better in casting headline.

She wrote: “I love Beyonce as the next person but you are wrong with this …Beyonce-endorsed Burna Boy ‘makes’ a whole AFROBEAT go international such a think piece let down by the headline. Do better.”

I love Beyonce as the next person but you are wrong with this ..Beyonce-endorsed Burna Boy "makes" a whole AFROBEAT go international😭 such a think piece let down by the headline. Do better. https://t.co/i5CRg8xL5P — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) August 14, 2020

Nawa o. AfroBeats gone International before beyonce Endorsed. 2. Don’t disrespect The Giant and don’t Disrespect AfroBeats https://t.co/moOKlpW0sf — Bizzle Osikoya (@bizzleosikoya) August 14, 2020

Lol a bait headline to cause havoc! And it’s working! All this helps the album cos of the outrage! And the outlet know what they’re doing lol https://t.co/Wbmzqaf12Y — Juls Baby (@JulsOnIt) August 14, 2020

Nigerians, you see how they do this thing their own way yeah? So when we say Wizkid helped Beyoncé and Burna helped Diddy, let no one come and talk nonsense. Thank you. https://t.co/vOcsxyF9lv — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) August 14, 2020

Burna Boy dropped his Twice As Tall album on Thursday.

The album is his fifth after a highly successful 2019 game-changer, African Giant.