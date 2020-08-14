More aides of Governor Godwin Obaseki are abandoning his boat, some five weeks to the election.

Among those who quit today are a Senior Special Assistant from Urhonigbe South ward 8, Faith Obasuyi, and the vice-chairman of the Orhionmwon local council, Christian Iweka.

Obasuyi resigned her appointment early Friday.

She stated that the recent activities of the Obaseki administration will not lead to the actualization of development and the promotion of woman and girl-child interest.





‘‘I’m, therefore, not persuaded that the recent activities of the Gov Obaseki administration can lead me to achieving these interest especially when the governor has now abandoned the APC on whose back he rode to power.

‘This decision is borne out of my desire to join forces with our great party, the APC to ensure the emergence of a true Orhionmwon man as governor come September 19th, 2020.”

Also the vice-chairman of Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Christian Iweka dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the APC.