By Taiwo Okanlawon

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Thursday flagged-off remodelling of Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba to an international standard, saying it was a right step in the right direction in positioning Oyo State to attract investments.

Speaking at the fag-off ceremony, the Governor said experts all over the world have predicted that there would be a period of economic hardship post-COVID-19, adding that remodelling of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, is another step in the right direction, positioning Oyo State to attract investments.

He said, “In fact, if you have been following the news, you would have heard about a few countries that are already heading towards a recession.





“So, this is the right time to make decisions that will cushion the effect of the pandemic on our economy. We must double our efforts to put the infrastructure in place that will support the growth of IGR in the state.

“And this is why we are here today, to flag-off the remodelling of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Ibadan. This is another step in the right direction, positioning Oyo State to attract investments. I hear some people are already saying we should slow down.

“But I am here to tell you that this is not the time to even think of slowing down. Our administration is here to grow Oyo State and to make sure everyone in our beloved state feels the real dividends of democracy.”

In his address, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede said today’s event was to re-echo the commitment of the state government to the interest and welfare of the people Oyo State and to send a clear message of the governance direction of this administration which is people-focused programmes

He added that the re-modelling is thereby essential for the growth and survival of sports and the engagement of youths productively.