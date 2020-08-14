Nigerian singer and songwriter Opeyemi Raimi, known professionally as Lyta, comes through with a new melodious tune dubbed ‘Hold Me Down.’

The record comes few days after joined Marlian Music label by Nigerian musician Naira Marley, and it is accompanied with a lovely visual.

“Hold Me Down (Omo Gidi)” was produced by Quebeats while The video was shot and directed by WG Films.





The musician formerly signed a record deal with Nigerian rapper Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2018 but left due to a disagreement with the ‘Wo’ crooner.

He dropped his 5-track debut EP Id in 2019.