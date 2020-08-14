By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos and Edo States top the chat in the number of Coronavirus deaths recorded in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Lagos has ramp up 201 Coronavirus deaths from the 966 deaths recorded nationwide while Edo recorded 100 deaths.

Lagos recorded the 201 deaths from the 16,256 confirmed cases of the pandemic it recorded so far, while Edo has a very poor record, raking in 100 deaths from 2, 399 confirmed cases of the virus.





While Lagos has discharged 13,132 survivors, Edo has discharged 2,131 survivors.

Other states with high death rate are; Rivers, 56; Kano, 54; FCT, 46; Delta, 44 and Borno, 36.

Meanwhile, confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria fell to 373, from the 473 reported on Thursday. The national total is now 48,116.

Cases were reported in 19 states and FCT Abuja, with Lagos on top of the grim leaderboard once again.

Lagos recorded 69 cases, in contrast with the 113 confirmed cases on Wednesday.

Osun came next with 41 cases. Kaduna tied with Oyo, in the third place with 40 cases.

The Federal capital of Abuja, the second worst hit after Lagos, reported just 35 cases.