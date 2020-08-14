The National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended elevation of Justice Mohammed Garba, who who dismissed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s petition against President Muhammadu Buhari, to the Supreme Court.

Garba was the lead judge of the Appeal Court, who upheld the victory of Buhari in the 2019 presidential election and threw out Atiku’s petition.

Justice Garba is from the North-West geo-political zone. He is among the four Justices of the court the National Judicial Council (NJC), at its meeting on August 11 and 12 August, recommended to President Buhari for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The other three are Justices Tijjani Abubakar (from the North-East Zone); Justice Abdu Aboki (North-West Zone) and Mohammed M. Saulawa (North-west Zone).





The NJC, in a statement by its spokesman, Soji Oye, also recommended 18 others for appointment as judges of other courts.

They are Justice Gumna Kashim Kaigama, recommended for appointment as the Chief Judge of Yobe State; Kadi Muhammed Abubakar (recommended for appointment as Grand Kadi of Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina State) and Justice Mathew Emeka Njoku (as the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State.

The NJC recommended the appointment of six lawyers as judges of the High Court of Kano State.

They are: Jamilu Shehu Suleiman, Maryam Ahmen Sabo, Sanusi Ado Ma’aji, Abdu Maiwada Abubakar, Zuwaira Yusuf and. Hafsat Yahaya Sani.

As judges of the High Court of Taraba State, the NJC recommended the appointment of Clara Jummai Kataps and Kazera Blessing Kodiya, The Nation reports.