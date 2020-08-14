Hon. Musa Mante, a lawmaker representing Baraza Dass Constituency in Bauchi Assembly, has been killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Musa was murdered on Thursday night in his residence in Dass Local Government Area.

Musa’s wives and son were also whisked away by the gunmen.

Confirming the incident, police public relations officer, Bauchi State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said: “Two of his wives and a son were kidnapped by the gunmen”.





He said details would soon be made available by the police about the incident.