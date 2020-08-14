As Mosques reopen in Ekiti after the COVID-19 lockdown, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said individuals are expected to come with private praying mats and ablution kettles.

Alhaji Kunle Sanni, President, NSCIA Ekiti chapter, in a statement on Thursday, said the services in the Mosque would be in line with directives of government on COVID-19 protocol.

Sanni said investigation by the religious body had confirmed that a substantial number of Mosques operating in the state were ready to reopen.

He, however, noted that only Mosques that met conditions set by the government, which include fumigation of premises, provision of infrared thermometer, sanitisers, handwashing facilities and strict compliance with other COVID-19 protocols, would be allowed to operate.





Gov. Kayode Fayemi had, in a statewide broadcast on Aug. 6, announced that Churches and Mosques in Ekiti had substantially complied with provisions of some COVID-19 precautionary measures and would, therefore, begin service from Aug. 14.

Sanni advised that anybody above the age of 65 and below the age of 12, should stay away from the Mosque.

“The service is expected to start at 1:30 p.m and end at 2:30 p.m.

”Everybody participating in the prayer should wear a nose mask. The number of worshippers in the Mosque should be determined by the capacity of the space to contain worshippers standing six feet apart.

“It should be ensured that under no circumstances should the worshippers converge to have any meetings or social gatherings without maintaining social distancing.

“Mosque management should appoint officials to monitor compliance,” he said.